Singaporean arrested in Thailand for sending drugs via express mail to Singapore

He is suspected to have sent drugs to Singapore and Australia 40 times

Unsplash photo FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY (@purzlbaum)

International
Bankgkok—A 27-year-old Singaporean male was arrested in Bangkok on Thursday (June 3) for reportedly mailing narcotics to Singapore.

He was detained by ’s narcotic suppression officials, the Bangkok Post reported on Thursday afternoon.

Teo Zhi Jiz allegedly tried to send to Singapore through express mail service.

This was announced by the secretary to the justice minister, Mr Thanakrit Jit-areerat, who said that Teo had been nabbed in his residence in the Lat Phrao area.

The Central Narcotics Bureau of Singapore reached out to its counterparts in Thailand after discovering around 3 kilos of crystal methamphetamine hidden in a parcel mailed by express service last November from Thailand to Singapore, according to Mr Thanakrit.

Thai officials then found 3 kilos of crystal methamphetamine and 1,320 Ecstasy pills in two separate express mail service packages on March 26 this year at the Suvarnabhumi Airport Post Office.

Mr Thanakrit identified Teo as the sender of these parcels.

When officials examined Teo’s bedroom in his home at Lat Phrao, they discovered cannabis brownies and seized the appliances the Singaporean used for hiding drugs, which included amplifiers, said the Narcotics Control Board chief Wichai Chaimongkhol.

Packaging tools and digital scales were also found in Teo’s room, Mr Thanakrit said.

News reports say police suspect that Teo has sent illicit drugs around 40 times to Singapore as well as Australia.

He now faces charges for possession of Category 1 narcotics and drug trafficking. 

Royal Thai Police deputy chief Manu Mekmork said the police had probed over 100 cases that involved attempts to send narcotics to other countries over the past year.

Because of this, a special unit was put in place at the Laem Chabang port for monitoring shipments leaving Thailand by sea.

Thailand sees around 100,000 shipping containers leaving its ports daily.

/TISG

