Drunk Singaporean dances naked in Thailand, upon his arrest police discover he’s overstayed 5 years

Singapore—A Singaporean national identified as Chow Chung Cheng got drunk, stripped naked, and danced the night away on Sunday (Oct 4) in Korat, Thailand. When he was apprehended by the police, an immigration check revealed that his visa expired on March 15, 2014.

Mr Chow has been charged with overstaying his visa, committing obscene acts in public, being drunk and disorderly, and causing chaos in public, along with some other offences.

He appeared in court on Wednesday (Oct 7).

Police were alerted to a noise complaint on Sunday night, and when they investigated the matter they found Mr Chung in the nude cruising down a street.

The police who arrested him happened to have an extra set of clothes with them, which Mr Chung put on after he was apprehended outside a condominium on Manasilp Road, Nai Mueang Subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District in Korat.

According to this police website, “He was drunk and walking around with no clothes. After officers performed a thorough search, they discovered he was Singaporean with a visa to stay in Thailand until March 14, 2015.”

Mr Chow is expected to be moved to Nakhon Ratchasima province’s Immigration Bureau, and then after his court appearance, to the Immigration Detention Facility in downtown Bangkok.

Individuals caught overstaying in Thailand are fined 500 baht (S$21.80) per day. The fine, however, has a cap of 20,000 baht (S$871). If they are discovered to have overstayed for longer than five years, they will not be allowed to enter Thailand for 10 years. -/TISG

