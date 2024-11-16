KOREA: According to PINKVILLA, the 2024 MAMA Awards are just around the corner, and anticipation is reaching new heights as CJ ENM unveiled an exciting preview of this year’s spectacular opening stage.

The first theme stage’s eagerly awaited lineup, which includes a star-studded collaboration guaranteed to create a stir, was revealed on Nov 15.

Some of the biggest stars in K-pop, including TXT’s Yeonjun, aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Rei, TREASURE’s Yoshi, and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Hanbin, will come together for the inaugural performance on Nov 22 at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome to kick off the festivities.

This exclusive partnership complements the event’s captivating idea, BIG BLUR: What Is True?

In a time when artificial intelligence and changing cultural landscapes are taking the stage, the performance seeks to examine the fuzziness of the lines separating reality from virtuality.

Spectacular display

The BIG BLUR theme sets the backdrop for an insightful investigation of what is deemed “real” in the current digital era, where technology is becoming increasingly entwined with culture, music, and personal expression.

The performers promise a stunning show that captures the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry as they combine their unique personalities and talents in a mix of choreography, music, and images.

The second portion of the 2024 MAMA Awards, which will begin with a special section hosted by actress Kim Tae Ri, will take place on Nov 23.

The well-known actress will perform with a group of unexpected performers who are anticipated to provide their own imaginative takes on the theme established by the performance the day before.

Make history

For the first time ever, the 2024 MAMA Awards will take place in the United States, with the ceremony beginning on Nov 21 at the legendary Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

After this historic evening, the awards will relocate to Osaka, Japan, for two amazing nights at the Kyocera Dome on Nov 22 and 23, including several amazing performances and celebrity appearances.

Since the event will be shown live worldwide on Mnet, fans can anticipate an amazing experience that will introduce the enchantment of K-pop to a global audience.

The 2024 MAMA Awards are positioned to be a landmark event in music and pop culture, with a fantastic opening act and a lineup of A-list presenters and performers.