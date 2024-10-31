Featured News Home News

1.2 million NSmen of the past and present to receive $200 LifeSG vouchers

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 31, 2024

SINGAPORE: Recognizing their contributions to national defence and security, approximately 1.2 million current and former national servicemen will receive $200 in LifeSG credits by the end of November.

The announcement on the disbursement of the vouchers was made jointly by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), who confirmed that the credits will be automatically distributed to eligible servicemen through the LifeSG application.

Distribution of these e-vouchers will commence in early November, with a commitment to complete the process by Nov 30, ensuring all eligible servicemen receive their credits.

Servicemen are assured they will not need to click on any links or submit personal information as the process is designed for secure, automatic delivery.

Once the credits have been issued, an SMS from gov.sg will be sent to the servicemen’s registered mobile numbers, followed by a formal notification letter to their home addresses.

The LifeSG credits will remain valid for one year, and servicemen can track their expiration date through the LifeSG app.

The credits can be used at online and physical merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR code payments, with participating partners like HomeTeamNS and SAFRA offering additional discounts for servicemen using their credits.

The measure, first announced as part of Singapore’s Budget 2024, symbolises the nation’s commitment to honouring its servicemen’s roles and contributions, extending eligibility to all enlisted by Dec 31, 2024.

For servicemen enlisting after mid-September, credits will be issued in December this year.

