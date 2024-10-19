SINGAPORE: A Singaporean asked for advice on Reddit after his parent expressed unhappiness over their choice of a Built to Order (BTO) flat.

He and his partner may have a chance of getting a flat on the lower floors of a block, but his parent is strongly opposed to it.

When the post author asked users on the platform what they think of the situation, many chimed in with their opinions and even advice.

U/Either-Stick-1152 explained in a post on r/askSingapore earlier this week that the queue number for him and his partner, who are in their early to mid-20s, is out of supply. This means that when it comes to their turn to choose, they’re likely to have to pick among a building’s lower floors.

“There’s a chance that we may be able to either reject the flat if the ethnic quota runs out, or if there are less than 10 units left,” the post author added.

However, the couple is considering just choosing a flat from among those available even if very few are left, especially since this is the last round under the old rules and it’s a five-year MOP (minimum occupation period).

But his parent is unhappy with this, arguing that a lower-floor unit has a greater chance of noise pollution and pest infestation.

Their parent does not want them to take any unit below level 1x in a 40-storey building, which is all but impossible in their case.

Commenters on the post were quick to reassure u/Either-Stick-1152 that there’s nothing wrong with living on the lower floor of a building, and it can even have advantages, such as quick access to delivery services and lifts, or ease in taking the stairs.

Those who’ve lived in units on lower floors said that pests have never been a real problem, as long as they install screens and keep their units clean.

One Reddit user who acknowledged the possible disadvantage of a lower floor nevertheless told the couple that at the end of the day, it’s their home.

“Just make sure you’re comfortable with your decision and not just rushing for sake of rushing or to spite your parents.”

A number of commenters chimed in to say that location is more important than the floor level of one’s unit.

“I rather get home in 30 minutes draw the curtains and turn on the aircon than travel 1h+ just to get home on a high floor,” wrote one.

A good location also raises resale potential, several pointed out.

Good neighbours and access to amenities are also more important than floor level, wrote another.

One commenter assured the couple that it’s not the end of the world as a starter home is rarely the forever one, and families are likely to upgrade to a bigger one down the road.

Some asked if the parents are helping pay for the flat, and if they are, then they can help with getting a resale flat on an upper floor.

A Reddit user had this practical advice: “If you are applying BTO then you know you may not guarantee the next one to be a high floor either or even get a queue number. If the location is good, take it. You can always sell and move after MOP.” /TISG

Read also: Man burnt out from using dating apps, wonders when he’s going to BTO or settle down in Singapore