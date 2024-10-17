SINGAPORE: A man recently took to social media to voice his growing frustration and exhaustion with the modern dating scene, particularly the use of dating apps.

In a post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, he pointed out that despite the abundance of dating apps—such as OKCupid, Bumble, Hinge, and Tinder—finding a genuine partner continues to be a challenge, as many individuals seem reluctant to commit.

“It’s so hard to date or even find people to date/vibe with. It seems like there is an endless number of people, the paradox of choice. Everyone wants the next best person and just won’t settle,” he said.

He also shared how burnt out he feels from using these apps. . “I personally feel so tired trying to text people the same things over and over. I recently ‘dated’ LDR with someone for 2 months where everything seemed to go so well only for my heart to get broken LOL,” he said.

“I don’t know how or when I am going to BTO and settle down at this rate. At this point, I am just going to uproot myself, work and find one in Europe instead.”

He then posed a question to the community, writing, “How many of you are burnt out from dating/using online dating apps?”

“Can attest to this. Been burnt out from dating apps.”

In the comments section, several Singaporean Redditors echoed his frustrations, sharing how they too felt worn out by the endless swiping, shallow conversations, and fleeting connections.

One Redditor wrote, “I’ve used dating apps for several years and I’d agree it can get exhausting from the seemingly endless stream of prospects. If you go into it with the expectation that you will be able to find the best person for you easily, you will be disappointed. However, if you consider it as a platform for you to meet people, its actually pretty good.”

Another commented, “Can attest to this. Been burnt out from dating apps. Most of the people that you are interested in are not interested in you and vice versa. And even if you do match with people that you are attracted to, the convo can suddenly end. Doesn’t helped that it messes with your self-esteem either.”

Meanwhile, others suggested that instead of relying solely on dating apps, it might be worth trying different methods of meeting people.

One Redditor expressed, “I would say get off the apps and just go out there and enjoy life! You’ll never know who you will meet by pursuing new hobbies or even through friends.”

Another recommended, “A simple suggestion.. Be a yes person. Join the CCAs, clubs, activities whatever yall call it nowadays. Join them for the weekly activities, post activities. Gives you stuffs to talk about. Makes you open up.”

