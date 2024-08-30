SINGAPORE: Non-constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai welcomed his first grandchild, a boy, on Wednesday (Aug 28), posting photos of the momentous event on his social media accounts.

In an Instagram post, he wrote that he and his family were “immensely happy and grateful” to the staff at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for “this smooth and pleasant experience.”

Sharing his joy with everyone, Mr Leong, who is from the Progress Singapore Party, also expressed the hope that “more who wish to have children will be able to experience the same joy as we continue to make Singapore a friendlier place for raising our next generation.”

He also posted a picture of himself holding the baby on Facebook, writing, “Savouring the Joy of becoming a Grandfather.”

Congratulations have poured in from commenters on his post, including some from his fellow politicians.

“Congratulations! Wishes for a quick recovery for the mother and a healthy disposition for the child,” wrote Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), while former NCMP Yee Jenn Jong, also from the WP, welcomed him to the “grandpa club.”

Mr Leong, who turns 65 next month, and his wife share three grown children. Their oldest son is based in the United States, where he works as a merger and acquisitions specialist and their middle child is a corporate strategist in the healthcare sector. Their youngest, a daughter, is a physician.

On the biography page on his website, the NCMP writes that he is “very proud” of his children, whom he describes as being sensible and grounded, on top of having good moral values, though he quips that their good character traits are because of his wife.

Prior to entering the political arena, Mr Leong was an investment banker by profession. He served as the Managing Director of OCBC Securities, Director of Merrill Lynch HK, and Investment Officer of Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC).

He joined PSP in 2020, the year after it was formed. Mr Leong was part of the slate fielded at West Coast GRC. The party’s narrow loss to the PAP propelled Mr Leong and Hazel Poa to Parliament as NCMPs that year.

Mr Leong was elected PSP’s Secretary-General in 2023. However, he stepped down as party chief in February of this year, after being issued a Correction Direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation (POFMA) due to falsehoods in a Facebook post. /TISG

