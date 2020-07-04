WP’s Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim determined to give his best despite uphill task

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party (WP) candidate Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim has issued a message on Facebook conveying his stalwart resolve in the 2020 General Elections.

Mr Shariff took to Facebook on Friday (July 3) to share a hand-written letter in Chinese that was given to him during one of his recent home visits. “Everyone has a sacred vote. Everyone ought to vote wisely. Vote for one who serves the people, so vote for the red hammer–Workers’ Party,” the piece of paper read.

The WP candidate, contesting East Coast GRC, has recently been praised by netizens for his extensive work experience.

Mr Shariff said that of the numerous unforgettable groundwork experiences he has had, this recent one is quite special. “I knocked on a door and was greeted by an elderly gentleman,” he wrote. “I introduced myself and told him I’m from the Workers’ Party. He looked at me, raised his hand, and went back to his living room. It took a while so I began to wonder if the raised hand was a gesture for me to wait or to go away.”

Mr Shariff shared that he felt at ease when the gentleman returned to the door and handed him a hand-written note conveying his support for the WP. Moved by the deed, the WP contender wrote in his post, “Uncle, I’m staring at defeat in the face but rest assured that it’s in my blood to not go down without a fight.”

As I spoke to residents during my walkabouts and home visits, there were many moments that will forever remain etched on… Posted by Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim on Thursday, July 2, 2020

According to an article by straitstimes.com, the WP is up against the People’s Action Party (PAP) in East Coast GRC. The WP team is comprised of Mr Shariff along with Kenneth Foo, Dylan Ng, Terence Tan, and Nicole Seah. The PAP team, on the other hand, consists of current Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, Maliki Osman, Jessica Tan, Cheryl Chan, and Tan Kiat How.