WP Dennis Tan shares resident’s collection of WP calling cards over the years

Singapore — Workers’ Party (WP) Dennis Tan Lip Fong shared a resident from Hougang Single Member Constituency’s (SMC) personal collection of WP’s calling cards recently.

Hougang SMC is known to be a WP’s stronghold since Low Thia Kiang won over the People’s Action Party in the 1991 General Elections. In the 2020 General Elections, WP continues to hold onto Hougang SMC with 61.21% of the votes going to Mr Tan.

The photo Mr Tan posted on Facebook showcases WP’s calling cards dating back to when Mr Low was running for the elections. His caption reads: “Had my house visits in the Blk 350 plus precinct at Hougang SMC last night. Met a resident who showed me the calling cards she received over the years”.

Netizens took to the comments section to share their sentiments and support for Mr Tan.

-/TISG