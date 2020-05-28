Workers’ Party urges citizens to fly the national flag and keep fighting for Singapore

- Advertisement -

The Workers’ Party (WP) urged citizens to fly the national flag and keep fighting for Singapore, on Wednesday (27 May). The opposition party’s call comes as Singapore grapples with the COVID-19 crisis and the worst economic outlook in its 55-year history.

Pointing out that President Halimah has allowed Singaporeans to fly the national flag from 25 Apr to 30 June 2020 as a show of unity and solidarity in the midst of COVID-19, the WP recalled that the Singapore flag and other symbols like the coat of arms and the ‘Majulah Singapura’ phrase were designed with the input of the opposition, back in 1959.

The WP, which is the only elected opposition party in Parliament, looked back on former Minister of Culture, S. Rajaratnam’s parliamentary speech on the significance of Singapore’s symbols. Mr Rajaratnam said that the Government “worked in close co-operation with opposition parties because we want these symbols to express the sentiments and aspirations, not of any particular group, Party or section, but of the people of Singapore as a whole.””

Mr Rajaratnam also spoke about the significance of the five stars in the national flag and called those who would destroy the founding ideals of Singapore “false prophets”. Mr Rajaratnam had said: “The five stars represent the ideals on which the new State of Singapore was founded – democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality. Those who would destroy these are our enemies. Those who would repudiate them are false prophets.”

- Advertisement -

Calling on individuals and families to make a personal effort to display the national flag instead of letting flag-hanging be a product of grassroots campaigns, the WP said: “In the months of July and early-August each year, flag-hanging is often enough a product in many neighbourhoods of top-down grassroots efforts. But it should be an individual, personal/family effort and it must have meaning with the ideals of nationhood intuitively understood by every Singaporean.”

The WP said that the stars in the national flag means to them that every Singaporean counts and urged Singaporeans to keep fighting for their nation: “What does it mean when there is a star in our flag representing democracy? Or justice? Or equality? Or peace? Or progress? To us in the Workers’ Party, it means, every Singaporean counts. Keep fighting for your Singapore. Because it is yours.”

The WP also published a video showing its members hanging the national flag outside their homes. Secretary-general Pritam Singh, chairman Sylvia Lim, and other politicians like Muhamad Faisal Manap, Dennis Tan Lip Fong, Yee Jenn Jong and Gerald Giam joined the effort.

The video, which features a rendition of the national anthem in the background, includes another quote by Mr Rajaratnam from 1959, in which he said, “We respect the flag as such or the State arms or anthem for the sentiments and ideas they represent.”

Watch the video here:

#FlyOurFlag #𝗙𝗹𝘆𝗢𝘂𝗿𝗙𝗹𝗮𝗴 In late April, the President’s assent was sought to allow Singaporeans to fly the national flag from 25 Apr to 30 June 2020 as show of unity and solidarity in the midst of COVID-19. The history of not just the flag, but the coat of arms and ‘Majulah Singapura’ goes back to 1959.Then Minister of Culture, Mr S. Rajaratnam revealed in Parliament that in designing the flag and other national symbols, the Government “worked in close co-operation with opposition parties because we want these symbols to express the sentiments and aspirations, not of any particular group, Party or section, but of the people of Singapore as a whole.” In the months of July and early-August each year, flag-hanging is often enough a product in many neighbourhoods of top-down grassroots efforts. But it should be an individual, personal/family effort and it must have meaning with the ideals of nationhood intuitively understood by every Singaporean.S Rajaratnam had some strong words for those who would compromise Singapore’s founding ideals as represented in the stars in our flag. “The five stars represent the ideals on which the new State of Singapore was founded – democracy, peace, progress, justice and equality. Those who would destroy these are our enemies. Those who would repudiate them are false prophets.”What does it mean when there is a star in our flag representing democracy? Or justice? Or equality? Or peace? Or progress?To us in the Workers’ Party, it means, every Singaporean counts. Keep fighting for your Singapore. Because it is yours. -𝗞𝗶𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮Pada lewat April lalu, keizinan Presiden telah diminta untuk membenarkan warga Singapura kibarkan bendera kebangsaan dari 25hb April hingga 30hb Jun 2020, sebagai pertunjukan kesatuan dan perpaduan di tengah-tengah pandemic COVID-19.Sejarah bendera, dan juga lambang senjata negara dan ‘Majulah Singapura’ semuanya bermula pada 1959.Menteri Kebudayaan pada masa itu, Encik S. Rajaratnam mendedahkan di Parlimen bahawa semasa proses lakaran bendera dan lambang-lambang kebangsaan lain, Pemerintah telah“bekerjasama rapat dengan Parti-Parti Pembangkang kerana kami mahu lambang-lambang ini menyampaikan perasaan dan cita-cita seluruh warga Singapura, dan bukan perasaan dan cita-cita sesetengah kumpulan, Parti, atau pihak sahaja.”Semasa bulan-bulan Julai dan Ogos setiaptahun, kibaran bendera di kejiranan-kejiranan merupakan hasil akar-umbi dek perintah. Tetapi, ia seharusnya dilakukan secara individu, peribadi atau keluarga, dan mewujudkan prinsip-prinsip kenegaraan yang difahami secara intuitif oleh setiap warga Singapura.Encik S Rajaratnam mempunyai kata-kata tegas bagi sesiapa yang ingin mengancam prinsip-prinsip asas pembangunan Singapura, yang tertera dalam simbol bintang-bintang di bendera. “Kelima-lima bintang mewakili prinsip-prinsip dimana tubuhnya negara muda Singapura – demokrasi, keamanan, kemajuan, keadilan dan kesaksamaan. Sesiapa yang menewaskan prinsip-prinsip ini adalah musuh kami. Sesiapa yang menolaknya adalah peramal kepalsuan.”Apakah makna adanya bintang di bendera melambangkan demokrasi? Atau keadilan? Atau kesaksamaan? Atau keamanan? Atau kemajuan?Bagi kami di Parti Perkerja, ia bererti setiap warga Singapura itu penting dan bermakna.-让国旗飘扬 4月下旬，总统批准国人于2020年4月25日至6月30日悬挂国旗，以展现新加坡人团结一致的精神，共同对抗COVID-19。 除了国旗，我们的国徽和国歌“Majulah Singapura”（前进吧，新加坡）的历史都可以追溯到1959年。当时的文化部长拉惹勒南（S. Rajaratnam）在国会上透露，在设计国旗和国徽等重要标志期间，政府“与反对党密切合作，因为我们希望这些符号表达的是新加坡全体人民的情感和愿望，而不是任何特定群体、政党或部门的专属。”每年7月和8月初，悬挂国旗是许多社区所进行的由上至下的基层运动。但这应该是个体、个人/家庭的努力，也必须在每位新加坡人理解建国理念后，才具有意义。国旗上的星星象征了我们的理想，而拉惹勒南早已义正词严地告知那些想要违背新加坡建国理念的人：“这五颗星代表了新加坡建国的理想——民主、和平、进步、公正和平等。任何想要破坏这一伟大理想的人，将都是我们的敌人。那些否定这些理想的人都是伪君子。”当我们的国旗上有一颗寓意民主的星星时，这意味着什么？当星星寓意公正、平等、和平、进步又代表着什么呢？对我们工人党来说，这表示每一个新加坡人都非常重要。继续为您的新加坡而奋斗吧，因为她是属于您的新加坡！-கொடியைப் பறக்கவிடுங்கள் கொவிட்-19 கொரோனா கிருமிப் பரவலுக்கிடையில் நம்முடைய ஒற்றுமையை வெளிக்காட்டும் விதமாக சிங்கப்பூரர்கள் 2020 ஏப்ரல் 25 முதல் ஜூன் 30 வரை தேசியக் கொடியைப் பறக்கவிட, ஏப்ரல் பிற்பகுதியில் அதிபரின் சம்மதம் பெறப்பட்டது. தேசியக் கொடி, தேசிய மரபுச் சின்னங்கள், “மஜுலா சிங்கப்பூரா” ஆகியவற்றின் வரலாறு 1959-ஆம் ஆண்டில் துவங்கியது. தேசியக் கொடியையும் மற்ற தேசிய சின்னங்களையும் வடிவமைக்கையில், அரசாங்கம் “எதிர்க்கட்சிகளுடன் அணுக்கமாக ஒத்துழைத்தது. ஏனெனில், இந்தச் சின்னங்கள் எந்தவொரு தனிப்பட்ட குழு, கட்சி அல்லது பிரிவின் உணர்வுகளையும் விருப்பங்களையும் மட்டுமன்றி, ஒட்டுமொத்த சிங்கப்பூர் மக்களின் உணர்வுகளையும் விருப்பங்களையும் வெளிப்படுத்தவேண்டும் என நாங்கள் விரும்புகிறோம்,” என்று அப்போதைய கலாசார அமைச்சர் திரு எஸ். ராஜரத்தினம் நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் விவரித்தார். ஒவ்வோர் ஆண்டும் ஜூலை மற்றும் ஆகஸ்ட் மாத முற்பகுதியில், பல அக்கம்பக்கங்களில் கொடிகளைப் பறக்கவிடுவது அடித்தள முனைப்பின் விளைவாகவே பெரும்பாலும் இருக்கிறது. ஆனால், கொடிகளைப் பறக்கவிடுவது ஒருவரது தனிப்பட்ட / குடும்ப முனைப்பாக இருக்கவேண்டும். அதோடு, ஒவ்வொரு சிங்கப்பூரரும் தேசப்பற்றின் கோட்பாடுகளைப் புரிந்துகொண்டு உள்ளார்ந்த அர்த்தத்துடன் கொடிகளைப் பறக்கவிடவேண்டும். நமது தேசியக் கொடியில் உள்ள நட்சத்திரங்களால் பிரதிநிதிக்கப்படும் சிங்கப்பூரின் அடிப்படைக் கோட்பாடுகளை விட்டுக்கொடுப்பவர்களைத் திரு எஸ். ராஜரத்தினம் கடுமையாகக் கண்டித்தார். “ஐந்து நட்சத்திரங்களும் புதிய நாடாகத் தோற்றுவிக்கப்பட்ட சிங்கப்பூரின் அடிப்படைகளைப் பிரதிநிதிக்கின்றன – அவைதான் ஜனநாயகம், அமைதி, முன்னேற்றம்,நீதி மற்றும் சமத்துவம். அவற்றை அழிப்பவர்கள் நமக்கு எதிரிகள். அவற்றை ஒதுக்கித்தள்ளுபவர்கள் கள்ளத் தீர்க்கதரிசிகள்.” நமது தேசியக் கொடியில் உள்ள நட்சத்திரம் ஜனநாயகத்தை, நீதியை, சமத்துவத்தை, அமைதியை, அல்லது முன்னேற்றத்தைப் பிரதிநிதிக்கிறது என்று சொல்வதன் அர்த்தம் என்ன?பாட்டாளிக் கட்சியிலுள்ள எங்களைப் பொறுத்தவரை, ஒவ்வொரு சிங்கப்பூரரும் முக்கியம் என்பதே இதன் அர்த்தம். உங்கள் சிங்கப்பூருக்காகத் தொடர்ந்து போராடுங்கள். ஏனெனில் இது உங்களுக்குச் சொந்தமானது.#FlyOurFlag Posted by The Workers' Party on Tuesday, May 26, 2020