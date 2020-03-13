“We still have a small window” Lim Tean urges PAP to change course of action amid Covid-19 pandemic

- Advertisement -

People’s Voice founder Lim Tean has encouraged Singapore to adjust its response to the Covid-19 outbreak following the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s declaration in which it has now classified the Covid-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

Mr Tean on Thursday (March 12) took to Facebook to call on Singapore to modify its response to Covid-19. “Singapore, we CAN still change the course of Covid-19,” he appealed. He also questioned whether or not the current administration would take this declaration by the WHO as a signal to re-assess the measures currently in place in order to make them more effective and sufficient against the Covid-19 pandemic. “Will this latest development finally force the PAP into some more effective action to defend our country and help the global battle in limiting and halting this virus?” Mr Tean asked.

Singapore, We CAN Still Change The Course of Covid-19.The PAP Need An Immediate Re-Think on Covid-19 Response so that… Posted by Lim Tean on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

According to the Daily Mail , the WHO on Thursday (March 12) not only declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic, but also pointed a finger at “alarming levels of inaction” by governments around the world who have not implemented measures sufficient enough to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“‘Pandemic’ is not a word to use lightly or carelessly, the WHO warned. “It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”

With this in mind, Dr Tedros, Director-General of the WHO, issued a call for governments around the world to take the necessary steps in order to effectively combat the further spread of the virus. He also urged governments to maintain a unified front, stressing that the task at hand is feasible. “We’re in this together, to do the right things with calm and protect the citizens of the world, he stressed. “It’s doable.” Aside from this, Dr Tedros also said that while some countries were struggling with a lack of capacities and a lack of supplies, it is a “lack of resolve” that remains to be the main challenge of other countries. “(I)t’s whether they will,” he said.

Mr Tean cited these recent statements in his message to Singapore. “We still have a small window to up our game and implement measures to change the course of this virus on our island,” he said. On top of this, he called on the PAP to appropriately modify Singapore’s methods of dealing with the pandemic while time still allowed them to do so given Singapore’s case not being as critical as that of others such as Italy and the United States. “The PAP need(s) an immediate re-think on (its) Covid-19 response so that we are not sitting ducks,” he stressed.”

