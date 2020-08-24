Uncle without mask spotted shouting and hitting bus captain

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man with his mask pulled down hurling vulgarities at a bus captain before going closer to attack him is making the rounds on social media, garnering sympathy from the public towards essential workers dealing with such individuals.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video contributed by a reader on Saturday (August 22) of a man standing by the front door of the bus, shouting at the captain and at those around him. According to singaporeuncensored.com, the reason for the uncle’s fury was believed to have been caused by the bus captain refusing to open the rear door.

The uncle began hurling vulgarities towards the bus captain before stepping in closer and hitting him a couple of times.

Members from the online community extended their concern towards essential workers such as bus captains on the receiving end of abusive passengers or individuals as similar cases increase. “I just don’t understand why people still being so selfish and irresponsible at this time,” questioned a netizen. Many others noted the video footage should be enough to put the uncle to task. “Charge him for not wearing a mask, spitting, hitting others and disturbing the public’s peace,” commented Facebook user Yvonne Teoh.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Fu Yonghuang wondered why the bus captain didn’t close the door and drive off to prevent possible risks to everyone’s safety. Unfortunately, drivers have strict protocols to follow and could not drive off just like that, replied another Facebook user Melvyn Wong.

Despite the video footage not showing the full context in case there was a prior incident that sparked the uncle’s fury, “no one has the right to put (their) hands on anyone,” whether or not the driver was in the wrong, commented Facebook user Minisha Renganthan. Another netizen urged the government to take immediate action and enforce stricter laws to protect public service providers.”

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening (August 22), Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung highlighted the situation of bus captains and urged the public to be more sensitive on their behalf. “We may live in uncertain times due to COVID-19 but that is no excuse for anyone to physically or verbally abuse fellow human beings who are performing their duties,” said Mr Ong. “The last thing we need on a bus is an uncooperative and abusive passenger.”



Bus Captains start their days as early as 4am. They single-handedly command and steer a bus, in a timely and safe… Posted by Ong Ye Kung on Sunday, 23 August 2020

Knn why hit the driver? Xia suay.<Reader's contribution: Chen> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Saturday, 22 August 2020

