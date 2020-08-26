Uncle being told to wear mask in public says ‘mask no need to use money to buy ah’

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man getting triggered for being asked by MRT station staff to wear a face mask is making the rounds on social media.

On Monday (August 24), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video, contributed by a reader, of a man getting into a heated argument with MRT station staff after he was asked to put on a face mask. “Just wear mask and stop making problem (sic) lah!” noted the caption. “Ask this guy put on mask he trigger(ed) and shout ‘mask no need use money buy ah (sic)?'”

“We praise all such staff who have to do their best to manage people during these tough times,” commented Facebook page ROADS.sg who also shared the incident.

Members from the online community held the same sentiment, urging the authorities to look into the matter as there have been increased cases of inconsiderate individuals blatantly disregarding Covid-19 safety measures. “Please make it very clear in no uncertain term (sic) that mask is compulsory. No other substitute,” said Facebook user Peter Tay who provided a few suggestions for consequences such as a more substantial fine or jail time. Others noted that perhaps a heavier punishment would teach violators the importance of practicing social responsibility.

Netizens pointed out that if finances were an issue, based on the uncle’s statements, the government has provided free reusable masks. “Why so stubborn?” asked Facebook user Ben Leong who wondered why it was so difficult to follow the rules and wear a mask.

“How come can pass through gantry?” asked a netizen knowing there were heightened safety measures currently in place at public areas such as mall entrances and public transport gantries.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Chen Jin Long extended sympathy towards bus captains, safe distancing ambassadors, transport officers and other public service providers who “aren’t spared from the brunt” by people who “ought to stay at home.”

Just wear mask and stop making problem lah! Ask this guy put on mask he trigger and shout "mask no need use money buy ah?" Then he scold KNNCB and walk off.<Reader's contribution: Chen> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, 24 August 2020

