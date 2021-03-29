Man shouts ‘You know who’s my mother or not?!’ while resisting police arrest

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Video footage of a man getting apprehended by the police and shouting, “You know who’s my mother or not?!” has gone viral online.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video on Saturday (Mar 27) of a man resisting police officer apprehension.

The caption reads, “Man tries to resist arrest by shouting: “U KNOW WHO’S MY MOTHER OR NOT?!” How sia, we dun know leh. U all know? (sic)”

The video shows two officers trying to contain the man while he shouted and tried to resist.

Meanwhile, a passerby in a black shirt and white cap approaches the group to assist the officers.

The passerby grabs the individual and successfully engages a chokehold on him while bringing him to the ground.

One of the officers could be seen tapping the passerby’s arm, indicating a request for release and told him not to choke the man. “Stop, stop, stop,” said an officer, while someone could be heard screaming.

The man in a white cap releases his hold and begins walking away.

As the officers struggled to contain the man, the passerby turns around and tries to assist them once more. An officer could be heard telling the man to “go away.”

With over 74,000 views, members from the online community commented on the post, surprised at the civilian’s capability to restrain the individual./TISG

