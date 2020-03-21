S’pore group offers low-income Malaysians a place to stay during lockdown

- Advertisement -

With a two-week lockdown in their country, many Malaysians who made the daily commute have been looking for accommodation in Singapore to tide them over this period.

As the governments coordinate measures to enable these Malaysians to continue working here, many in Singapore have been doing their part as well. From offering rooms in their homes to distributing sleeping bags and blankets.

One firm providing assistance is Rainmakerz Pte Ltd.

The Rainmaker Movement consists of rallying like-minded people based on love, authenticity, kindness and respect to create a family of business owners and professionals for good. One of its many objectives is to give back to society.

The Whatsapp message below, which has been making the rounds, has been linked to Rainmakerz. It is offering help Malaysian workers affected by the two-week lockdown, with priority for low-income workers.

It has an assurance that it is a community giving-back project and that there are no costs and no hidden agenda.

Rainmakerz founder Richard Giam says the apartments have been offered by a member of the Rainmaker Movement who is involved in the co-living business. The offer is non-profit and totally free for working Malaysians affected by the lockdown, with priority for healthcare and cleaning services workers. He says that, of the 40 spaces offered, about 10-20 are left as at 12.30 pm on Friday (March 20). The initiative is to do some community good by helping affected Malaysians during this two-week period.

The apartments, located at The Centrepoint in Orchard Road, are fully furnished and accommodate 1-2 people per room. They will be offered for free till the two-week lockdown is over.

Here are some photos courtesy of Mr Giam.

Please email Mr Giam at richardgiam74@gmail.com if you are or anyone you know is a Malaysian stuck in Singapore without any accommodation during the lockdown. /TISG