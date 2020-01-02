Spider-Man 3 expected to have character from Homecoming

- Advertisement -

Warning: Spoiler alert!

One of the biggest achievements for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the success of the reintegrated, re-booted Spider-Man.

Tom Holland’s youthful take on the character did well since his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War.

With the success of last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, there have been reports that there is a possible returning cast member for the yet untitled third film in the series.

In the first film of the series, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Laura Harrier acted as Liz, Peter Parker’s initial love interest. Following the events in that film, she did not make an appearance in Far From Home but we may have not have seen the last of her in the franchise.

In the past, an insider had told We Got This Covered that the Taskmaster would be a villain in Black Widow, that Tom Holland was slated to cameo in Venom 2 and that Deadpool 3 was in active development. All have since been confirmed. The same insider has now told the website that Liz is set to return for Spider-Man 3.

In the latest film, Liz will be out to exact revenge on Parker for her father’s jail time.

It is a logical character arc and we would not have to wait very long to find out exactly what she has in store for the hero based on the rapid turnaround for this film series. It all depends on Marvel whether to bring her back. This is just the current plan for now and things might change. As for now, they definitely want her to return.

One can also expect Michael Keaton to be showing his face again now that Liz is set for a return. In Homecoming, the prom car scene is a terrifying one but Keaton’s eyebrows have powers of mental coercion that could cut through steel. Hopefully, he will get more exciting scenes like that one in Spider-Man 3.