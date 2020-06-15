Singaporean voter: I want my politicians to earn their keep, not sleep in parliament and nod their heads

- Advertisement -

With the 2020 General Elections looming closer, Singaporeans have taken to social media to express their discontent with the current situation as well as hopes for the future. One netizen, in particular, Ms Constance Chew, posted a letter on Facebook regarding what the average Singaporean voter was looking for these upcoming elections.

In her post, she highlights overarching political concerns that have previously plagued incumbents. One, in particular, would be to implement more bulletproof policies. Currently, policies in Singapore are formulated by the cabinet, which some have deemed to be the ‘supreme policy-making body of the government’. She implores the government to instead, pass these policies through different political parties. Each political party, she feels, brings to the table their own set of insights and opinions. This way, policies become more cohesive and the chances of loopholes being found diminish vastly.

Additionally, she asks for more transparency from the government. She shuns the usual fear-mongering tactics she claims the incumbents use and instead demands a healthier style of communication to ensure the happiness of all parties involved in the policy-making process.

Netizens were largely appreciative of her post, with most agreeing to her calm stance.

However, others remained pessimistic, claiming that despite the fact that they felt her claims were logical, Singaporeans would still vote for PAP out of inherent gratitude towards the ruling party.