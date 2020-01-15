PSP CEC Member Alex Tan’s statements on opposition coalition “were made in jest”

- Advertisement -

Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party (PSP) released a statement earlier today (Jan 15) stating that comments made by Central Executive Committee (CEC) Member Alex Tan Tiong Hee “were made in jest”.

Mr Tan was said to have dismissed a proposed opposition alliance that was recently put forth by the Reform Party (RP), Singaporeans First party (SingFirst), People’s Power Party (PPP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The four parties, which are seen as “fringe” opposition parties, are planning to register a coalition, ahead of the upcoming General Election.

In a recent interview with The Online Citizen, Mr Tan said the parties in the proposed coalition were being led by “captains of sinking boats”.

He said that the leaders of the RP, PPP, DPP and SingFirst are “like four captains from their respective sinking boats — not even a ship! — clasping one another’s hands to save themselves from drowning.”

The PSP statement today clarified that Mr Tan’s statements were made in the context of a casual group chat with friends who included members from the proposed alliance.

The statement also added that these comments were shared and found their way to the mainstream media.

“Please take note that PSP would like to clarify that these comments are not shared by Dr Tan and the rest of the CEC”, it read.

