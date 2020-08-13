Photograph of car on fire captured at Pioneer

- Advertisement -

After a Redditor shared a photo of a car on fire, which allegedly took place in Pioneer, other online onlookers flocked to the comments section to speculate as to what could have caused such an automotive catastrophe.

Reddit user @Merlion1998 on Wednesday (August 12) took to the online news forum to share the alarming photo of an automobile on fire in the middle of the road. There was a bus behind it but it was a safe-distance from the car.

The photo, which has caused many to speculate as to what may have caused such an incident, has garnered over 1,000 upvotes on Reddit.

In the comments section of the post, netizens left each other with fragmented pieces of an untold story. A few tried to piece things together, coming up with possible causes for the accident. One Redditor supposed that either combustible fluids within the car leaked into extremely hot surfaces, or that there was an electrical circuit within the car. “There are many extremely hot metal surfaces in an engine bay, especially the parts that carry hot exhaust gases,” @Calikura wrote. “There are also many combustible fluids that circulate around the engine – the common culprits are fuel, engine oil or automatic transmission fluid. Under normal operation, these combustible fluids should never come into contact with the exposed hot surfaces.”

Redditor @Kliegs pointed out that the car was quite an old model, saying, “It looks to be a late 90’s/early 00’s civic that appears to be aesthetically modified, so it’s not a far cry to assume that it’s engine was modified. Usually these things are tanks…they really only go bad when people start to do stupid (things) to them, like putting a turbocharger kit on an economy car.”

Another said that it “must be the freaking hot weather setting things on fire.”