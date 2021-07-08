Car with a bamboo pole sticking out of its windshield, a netizen shares the incident in a video

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen shared a video of a bamboo pole sticking out of a car, shocking other netizens.

The video was uploaded to a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“. In the video, a bamboo pole typically used for hanging out laundry could be seen embedded in the windshield of a white Toyota Prius Hybrid.

This was filmed under a block of HDB flats where usage of bamboo rods is common. These rods are used together with external clothes drying rack system that can be found outside a unit’s window, enabling their laundry to hang in the sun and dry in the wind.

The angle at which the pole was sticking out would have made it difficult for another car to park to the right side of the Toyota Prius.

- Advertisement -

While the windshield would need to be replaced, the rod did not impact other parts of the car, such as the other windows or the car’s bonnet.

Other netizens flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the car.

Some were curious and worried about how the owner of the car would make a claim towards his insurer.

- Advertisement -

Some netizens chalked it down to an accident, saying that the bamboo rod might have dropped when a citizen in one of the units nearby was trying to hang their laundry for drying.

Meanwhile, a few appeared to feel that it was a somewhat funny albeit unfortunate situation since no one appeared to have gotten hurt.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a few other netizens were more certain that this was the work of someone with malicious intents and that it was entirely deliberate, rather than it being a case of high-rise litter or an accident.

The Housing Development Board is upgrading many flats by replacing older external clothes drying rack systems with newer retractable clothes drying racks that eliminate the use of bamboo poles. This new system was designed to require less effort and to make it safer for residents to use, particularly elderly residents.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg