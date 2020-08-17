Park Kyu Young reveals what it was like to be part of It’s Okay Not To Be Okay

- Advertisement -

Actress Park Kyu-young who played Nam Ju-Ri in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay shared in a recent interview about her positive working experience with Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji. She was grateful to act alongside the lead stars in the hit 2020 Korean drama. It has been a week since the audience said goodbye to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. The series is about mental health and it was realistic and profound.

Kim Soo-hyun plays Moon Gang-tae, a caretaker who works in a psychiatric hospital with no time for romance while Seo Ye-ji players Ko Mun-yeong, a children’s storybook author who suffers from antisocial personality disorder. Oh Jung-se plays Moon Sang-tae, the elder brother of Gang-tae who is also autistic. The drama is reportedly a ‘healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy’. Gang-tae and Mun-yeong start to heal each other’s emotional wounds upon meeting each other.

Park Kyu-young played the sweet, innocent co-worker of Gang-tae who also has an unrequited crush on him. Fans fell in love with her character during the second half of the season. Speaking to Xportsnews via Soompi, Kyu-young got candid about her positive work experience with Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji. The 27-year-old actress said that Soo-hyun’s energy is really great.

“I’ve seen his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and nervous about how our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I was curious about, and he made working together very comfortable, so I’m thankful.”

The eventual reconciliation between Ju-ri and Mun-yeong left fans happy as the two used to be best friends as children. Kyu-young spoke about Mun-yeong, saying, “I saw her for the first time during the script reading. She initiated a conversation with me a lot, and whenever we were rehearsing or going over lines, she always asked my opinion. We were able to work together really well.” /TISG