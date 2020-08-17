Park Kyu Young reveals what it was like to be part of It’s Okay Not To Be Okay

Lifestyle Arts Park Kyu Young reveals what it was like to be part of...

Park Kyu-young played the sweet, innocent co-worker of Gang-tae who also has an unrequited crush on him. Fans fell in love with her character during the second half of the season.

Park Kyu-young plays a nurse in It's Okay Not To Be Okay. Picture: YouTube

Actress Park Kyu-young who played Nam Ju-Ri in It’s Okay to Not Be Okay shared in a recent interview about her positive working experience with Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji. She was grateful to act alongside the lead stars in the hit 2020 Korean drama. It has been a week since the audience said goodbye to It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. The series is about mental health and it was realistic and profound.

Kim Soo-hyun plays Moon Gang-tae, a caretaker who works in a psychiatric hospital with no time for romance while Seo Ye-ji players Ko Mun-yeong, a children’s storybook author who suffers from antisocial personality disorder. Oh Jung-se plays Moon Sang-tae, the elder brother of Gang-tae who is also autistic. The drama is reportedly a ‘healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy’. Gang-tae and Mun-yeong start to heal each other’s emotional wounds upon meeting each other.

Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji in It’s Okay Not To Be Okay. Picture: YouTube

Park Kyu-young played the sweet, innocent co-worker of Gang-tae who also has an unrequited crush on him. Fans fell in love with her character during the second half of the season. Speaking to Xportsnews via Soompi, Kyu-young got candid about her positive work experience with Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji. The 27-year-old actress said that Soo-hyun’s energy is really great.

“I’ve seen his dramas from even before I debuted, and I was worried and nervous about how our teamwork would be. I asked him about a lot of things I was curious about, and he made working together very comfortable, so I’m thankful.”

The eventual reconciliation between Ju-ri and Mun-yeong left fans happy as the two used to be best friends as children. Kyu-young spoke about Mun-yeong, saying, “I saw her for the first time during the script reading. She initiated a conversation with me a lot, and whenever we were rehearsing or going over lines, she always asked my opinion. We were able to work together really well.” /TISG

