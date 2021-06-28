Entertainment Celebrity Mimi Kung's son looks just like Kim Soo Hyun, according to netizens

Addison may really be Kim Soo Hyun's doppelgänger indeed.

Mimi Kung's son Addison is said to look like Kim Soo Hyun. Picture: Instagram

Hong Kong — Sometimes some of us hit the genetic lottery and are born with natural good looks. One of them Hong Kong actress Mimi Kung’s 17-year-old son, Addison. Even at a young age, netizens are predicting a bright future in showbiz for him.

Kung recently posted a photo of Addison on Instagram, congratulating the on graduating from Appleby College, an boarding school in Canada. It has been reported that the renowned Appleby College is on par with Eton College in England.

According to reports, Addison has been accepted into the University of Warwick to study for a Bachelor of Law degree. It is no surprise that netizens flocked to the comment section to praise how good-looking Addison is. Some clamoured for the teen to join showbiz, just like his older sister Ashley, who debuted as a singer in 2017. Others commented that Addison really looks like Korean actor Soo Hyun, according to 8days.sg.

Netizens say that Addison resembles Kim Soo Hyun. Picture: Instagram

“He’s really tall and handsome,” one wrote, noting that Addison’s a member of his school’s basketball team.

Another netizen also wrote: “I want to say that he’s very welcome [to try out] for all sorts of showbiz-related jobs!”

Some netizens started the topic of celebrity doppelgängers, writing that Addison apparently resembles Kim Soo Hyun.

“He really should sign a with TVB,” one netizen wrote.

Well, if a career in law doesn’t out for Addison, there’s a very viable backup plan for him in place already.

Born Feb 16, 1988, Kim Soo Hyun is a South Korean actor. One of the highest-paid actors in South Korea, his accolades include four Baeksang Arts Awards, two Grand Bell Awards and one Blue Dragon Film Award. From 2012 to 2016 and in 2021, he has appeared on Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list. He was selected as Gallup Korea’s Television Actor of the Year in 2014 and was featured by Forbes in their 30 Under 30 Asia list of 2016.

Kim took acting classes during his school years on his mother’s recommendation to overcome his introverted personality. Following a few theatrical works, he made his television debut in 2007 with the family sitcom Kimchi Cheese Smile. /TISG

