Outrage over condo allegedly disallowing delivery riders from using lift, management clarifies

After netizens called out a certain condominium in Singapore for a controversial notice that circulated the internet, the management of the building issued a clarification in order to address the public outrage.

A photo of an RV Point notice was posted on the Facebook group All Singapore Stuff on Thursday (May 28). The photo caught the attention of many netizens and within minutes, was circulated widely on the internet. The notice, addressed to Grab Delivery riders, informed the essential workforce members that they are no longer allowed to use the lifts and that instead, they are to use the stairs.

EDIT: Condo personnel reach out to usVerified delivery personnel can access lift to deliver to the residents on upper… Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Wednesday, May 27, 2020

“MCST 4370 and the residents of RV Point have kindly requested that GrabFood Delivery Partners refrain from using the lifts as (they) are only for residents of the building,” the notice read. “Please use the stairs.”

In response to this post, netizens heavily criticised such a notice, with many being especially mindful of the essential work these delivery personnel do. While some called for delivery companies to blacklist the condo, others heavily criticised the management for implementing such a policy.

Still, others called out the residents, with one netizen saying, “This is where all the sovereigns live.”

However, after reaching out to the management of RV Point, they sought to clear up the issue which caused quite the online uproar. RV Point clarified that the notice was neither made nor put up by the building management, but by the operator in charge of the Grab Food Distribution Point in the building’s basement. In contrast to the notice, the building policy allows delivery personnel to utilise the lift after going through security measures.

Furthermore, the building management had already called the attention of the Grab Food Distribution Point operator, and had the sign taken down in order for the necessary changes to be made, as the information caused an unnecessary misunderstanding, which elicited unmerited criticism of the building’s management.

Photo: screengrab from WhatsappRV Point also shared this screengrab on its Facebook page.

RV Point has also taken this incident as an opportunity to encourage the public to exercise responsibility when it comes to information that is circulated on the internet.