No place for meal, so elderly cabby eats on taxi boot

A photo of an elderly taxi driver having a meal on the boot of the vehicle, which was posted recently on the Reddit online news forum, has led to expressions of sympathy for those affected by the circuit breaker measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Since Tuesday (April 7), Singapore has temporarily closed schools and most non-essential businesses as a means to combat the Covid-19 virus. The logic behind the move is that as people stay home, the virus will have no means to continue being passed on from one person to another. However, amid the closures and social distancing measures being implemented, essential workers have had to make adjustments to the new way of doing things.

After it was posted on Friday (April 10) by a person with the handle @Much_Use, other people took to the comments section of the photo to express their feelings about the rather moving sight.

“I feel really bad for these taxi uncles and food delivery riders,” expressed @WethePie. “They work so hard and some help deliver hot meals to us, but they don’t even have a place where they can eat and rest in peace now during this (circuit breaker) period.” While one had no other words to say except “Poor uncle”, another suggested forwarding the photo to Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

Another person, @clickgeek, suggested setting up designated seating areas for essential workers, perhaps in front of the stalls from which they buy their food. Stall owners could be responsible for the seats and could check to ensure no one was abusing the system.

The circuit breaker is set to last until May 4. /TISG