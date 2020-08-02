Nicholas Tse toured Wuhan sans mask

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse was travelling in Wuhan without wearing a mask and netizens started to question his actions. A netizen wrote that it is still better to be safe and wear a mask especially in times like these.

China has been slowly lifting quarantine restrictions as the number of new coronavirus cases in most cities has dwindled down. For the entertainment industry, it means previously halted productions can resume with major studios like Hengdian World Studios reopening their doors to film crews and actors.

Sing! China is one of the shows that have resumed shooting with its fifth and latest season. Nicholas Tse is a coach on the show together with Li Ronghao and Chinese singer Li Jian. The Hong Kong actor recently went to Wuhan where he toured the city before leaving to the Sing! China studio in Jiaxing, Zhejiang.

Nicholas shared, “I’ve been to Wuhan many times but it’s always been for work. I’ve never had time to enjoy the scenery and delicious food here (…) The people of Wuhan are really amazing. The huge change [between now and when the virus first struck] are the fruits of your hard work and determination.”

The actor was filmed exploring the scenery and greeting residents of the former epicentre of COVID-19 with a warm smile. How do we know that? ‘Cos he did it all without wearing a mask. Netizens have been baffled as to why he’s going around the city with no mask on.

“I understand that their numbers are low, but it’s still better to be safe and wear a mask, especially in times like these,” one netizen said. Another added, “I wonder if he didn’t wear a mask because he thinks it’s unnecessary, or because he was told by the producers not to wear one. Either way, this doesn’t reflect well on him.” /TISG