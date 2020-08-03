Morning brief: Coronavirus update for August 3, 2020

- Advertisement -

As of 8 am, August 3, 2020:

World count: 17,852,451 cases, 10,598,327 recoveries, 679,794 deaths

There are now a total of 17,852,451 confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide. The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases, with 4,740,401 infections, followed by Brazil (2,733,677) and India (1,695,98).

There have been 679,794 deaths from the coronavirus all over the globe since the pandemic began. The US has the highest number of deaths in the world, with 157,113 fatalities from Covid-19, followed by Brazil (94,104), and Mexico (47,472).

10,598,327 people worldwide have recovered from Covid-19.

Singapore: 313 additional cases, 186 more discharged, 5 imported cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on August 2 that there are 396 new Covid-19 cases in the country, of which one is a community case and five are imported cases. The other 307 cases are of Work Permit holders living in dormitories. Singapore now has a total of 52,825 confirmed cases, with an additional 186 discharged from hospital. A total of 46,926 individuals have recovered.

Of the active coronavirus cases in Singapore, 109 are in hospital, and none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. 5,736 are in community facilities. Twenty-seven people in Singapore have died of complications due to the Covid-19 infection.

Mexico tops UK’s death toll, now 3rd highest for Covid-19 fatalities

On August 1, Mexico surpassed the number of coronavirus deaths in the United Kingdom, as its death toll now stands at 47,472. On the following day, the country saw its highest single-day spike, with 9,556 infections reported on August 2, bringing Mexico’s total number of coronavirus infections to 434,193.

Philippines sees highest 24-hour spike, case total tops 100,000

On August 2, the Philippines’ coronavirus case total reached 103,185, after the highest 24-hour spike of 5,032 new cases were recorded. The country’s death toll now stands at 2,059. After Indonesia, the Philippines has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia.

Amid a sinking economy, a group of medical professionals has asked President Rodrigo Duterte to return to stricter lockdown measures in the capital and other infection hotspots to give overwhelmed hospital systems and healthcare workers a much-needed break.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan now negative for Covid-19

Popular Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan is now home from the hospital, after having tested negative for the coronavirus on August 2. He tweeted “I have tested Covid negative, have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. The excellent care and nursing at Nanavati (hospital) made it possible for me to see this day.”

His son Abhishek Bachchan remains at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, while daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter have also tested negative for the coronavirus and discharged from hospital.

“I, unfortunately, due to some comorbidities, remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise,” Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

Stronger lockdown measures in Victoria, Australia, as cases climb

Daniel Andrews, the premier of Victoria, announced a “state of disaster” on August 2, announcing a nightly 8pm to 5am curfew and banning all outdoor trips after the 671 new infections in one day were reported.

Mr Andrews said, “I’ve had the job of leading this state for almost six years — more than 2,000 days. And today is by far the hardest day — and the hardest decision. Where you slept last night is where you’ll need to stay for the next six weeks,”

CDC: 20,000 more Americans may die in the next 3 weeks

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that 20,000 more Americans could die of Covid-19 in the next 21 days, saying the US’ death toll could reach 173,000 by August 22. Officials have been alarmed at the changing demographic of the pandemic, with more and more younger people getting infected. The updated projection from the CDC predicts deaths to rise in Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, and Washington. Special gatherings, particularly of young people, are said to be the cause of the spread of infections in the US. —/TISG

