Many shoppers — but not all — observed to be practising safe distancing

Singapore – While there have been reports that shoppers took safe distancing measures in their stride following the Phase 2 relaxation of circuit breaker measures on Friday (June 19), some people on social media have said that this was not the case everywhere.

Moreover, they doubt that at least two of the measures are effective. The first concerns zig-zag queuing, where the lines of shoppers are next to one another. The second is about the tendency for shoppers to pack mall lifts like sardines even though there are safe distancing markings on the floor.

According to a straitstimes.com report on Friday (June 19), malls and retailers were relieved that they could resume business operations and that customers “took the precautionary steps in stride”.

Mall operator Frasers Property Retail confirmed its malls at Causeway Point and Bedok Point received double the foot traffic compared to earlier in the week, when retail shops were still closed.

The electronics and furniture store, Courts, had a steady flow of shoppers across its 14 stores on Friday. Sales were more than double to that of last year’s, said Mr Matthew Hoang, country chief executive officer of Courts Singapore. Retailers observed that shoppers were following safe distancing rules, complying with the SafeEntry check-in system and avoided lingering while they shopped.

However, those on social media say the situation was not so safe sometimes. They mention people gathering without face masks in some places.

There were also those who were worried about people not practising safe distancing in lifts.

One person wondered if zig-zag queuing, where the lines of people are next to each other, could really be considered as social distancing.

At least two people believe that there is more to media reports, based on accounts in social media.

Some others called for sensible behaviour to keep Covid-19 at bay.

