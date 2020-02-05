Maid screams “You hurt me” after employer roughly shoves her out of the house, throwing her belongings after her

- Advertisement -

The distressing videos of a foreign domestic helper being shoved out of her employer’s house while she wails out have been making their way around the Internet.

In the videos, an Indonesian maid can be seen roughly shoved out of the house and onto the floor, with the door slammed in her face. Filmed by an eyewitness, named Mitch A Bern, a Filipino- and English-speaking neighbour, the maid can be seen wailing and crying, “You hurt me. I call agency.” repeatedly.

Other neighbours in the vicinity try to reach out and call to her as well, asking, “You want to call police?”.

When Mitch and other neighbours went to the domestic helper, her belongings were all strewn on the floor as she picked them up.

The maid’s neighbour, Mitch, took her in and fed her, writing in a Facebook post: “Such a cruel employer… Look at this poor young Indonesian girl… She’s working almost six months [with] her employer but the employer not good. She’s struggling giving not enough food and wake up early and no Off DAY… so we try to help her ate”.

She also added that the police had been called.

In another post, Mitch wrote that the maid had not eaten breakfast or lunch.

The police told reporters today they were alerted to the case at around 1:30pm on Saturday and that an investigation is underway.

The authorities are investigating the potential case of domestic worker abuse after videos of the Indonesian maid being thrown out of her employer’s home on Holland Road emerged online.

The Centre for Domestic Employees said yesterday that an investigation is underway after clips began circulating. They wrote: “We are aware of the viral video that seemed to suggest an FDW was in distress outside her employer’s house,” the domestic employees centre wrote online, using an acronym for foreign domestic workers.

“We are in contact with the FDW and the authorities currently to assist her, should she need further advice. We urge the public not to speculate, and let investigations run its due course,” it continued. /TISG