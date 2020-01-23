Maid forces baby’s hand into boiling pot, says agency taught her to do it to be sent home

- Advertisement -

In a shocking revelation, a Singaporean mum found out that the second-degree burns her 16-month old daughter suffered were a deliberate attempt by her maid to end her employment.

In a viral Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 21), Amy Low wrote that on Jan 14, her older 8-year-old child called her husband said that their baby had suffered a burnt hand. When the parents rushed their baby to a nearby clinic, the doctor thought it was too serious a burn and referred them to the Accident and Emergency department of a hospital instead.

The incident took place at Block 992B Buangkok Link, and a 30-year-old woman was arrested.

Ms Low wrote: “I questioned the maid and she explained that it was an accident.

She was carrying my girl while cooking in the kitchen and that my daughter ‘touched’ the pot by herself and the maid didn’t expect it to happen as it happened too quick. We chose to believe her even when the doctor at a&e had some doubts in the cause of the burnt wounds”.

She also added that it was rather suspicious when her maid packed up and demanded to be sent to the agency the next day. Sensing that something was amiss, Ms Low checked the CCTV footage and found that “The maid, she did it on purpose! ！！It was never an accident! She took my daughter’s hand and dipped her hand inside a boiling pot”.

She also wrote that when she notified the agency, they insisted that the maid be sent back and for the issue to be closed.

Upon questioning her maid, she told Ms Low that “she wants to go home, she said that her friends taught her to do it, so that she could go home.

And when I asked if the agent was also involved, she said yes – he said that I could go home if I do this!”

Ms Low also wrote that her agent kept harassing and threatening her. “Accused me that I am a bad employer – that I abuse the maid hence the maid wanted to leave, which I never do”.

The domestic worker has since been arrested after the child of her employer was found with burns along her left hand. Police investigations are still ongoing. /TISG