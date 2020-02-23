Lee Wei Ling calls Disciplinary Tribunal’s report on Lee Suet Fern “a travesty”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — “The Disciplinary Tribunal’s report on the case referred by AG against Hsien Yang’s wife, in my view, is a travesty,” said Dr Lee Wei Ling after the findings were published in mainstream media earlier today (Feb 23).

Mrs Lee Suet Fern, her sister-in-law, has been found guilty by a Disciplinary Tribunal of grossly improper professional conduct in her handling of the last will of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

Mrs Lee was described as a “deceitful witness, who tailored her evidence to portray herself as an innocent victim who had been maligned”.

The two-man tribunal appointed by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon released its report last week and in it called Mr Lee Hsien Yang “equally deceitful”, saying he lied to the public and the tribunal and tried to hide how he and his wife had misled Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

- Advertisement -

In a Facebook post earlier this morning (Feb 23), referring to her brother Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Dr Lee wrote that she continues “to be ashamed at Hsien Loong’s disrespect for his father’s dying wish”.

Referring to reports on the tribunal’s findings in The Sunday Times, that “seek to character assassinate my brother and his wife”, Dr Lee added: “This all is yet another attempt to rewrite history following on from the secret ministerial committee looking into Lee Kuan Yew’s will and wishes for 38 Oxley Road.”

“My father knew full well what he was doing. He was clear in his decision for the will,” she wrote.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang did not comment on the Disciplinary Tribunal’s report on his wife or himself, but shared Dr Lee’s post on his own Facebook page. His son, Li Shengwu, shared Dr Lee’s post as well. /TISG