Lee Min Ho returns to showbiz with Netflix drama after military service

- Advertisement -

It has been three years since Korean actor Lee Min Ho took a break from acting to serve in the military and now the popular heartthrob is back in a Netflix drama.

The King: Eternal Monarch is a fantasy romance drama about two parallel universes. Lee’s co-star is award-winning actress Kim Go-Eun of Goblin fame. Lee stars as Emperor Lee Gon in Korea’ constitutional monarchy and in the other universe he plays detective Jung Tae-eul in modern-day Korea.

Speaking to the Malaysian media in a video conference call, Lee shared how the acting industry in South Korea has evolved in the past 10 years. Lee rose to stardom in 2009 after acting in drama Boys Over Flowers. He shared that the Internet propelled Korean content worldwide. He also said that it brings countries closer.

Lee noted that social media plays a part as posts are shared by millions of netizens immediately. With that, Korean content is easily available now.

- Advertisement -

The 32-year-old said that he is more attracted to stories, drama series or projects that overcome language and cultural barriers. Lee added that he is also attracted to stories that are relatable to a large group of audience, where the story can touch a global crowd of people and that is universal.

Lee shared that with his new Netflix project, Korean content can reach a bigger audience. The actor hopes that Korean dramas will not only be competitive but be of quality. Lee said it was amazing to be part of Korean content’s popularity. He continued that he is just playing a small role in this whole experience.

Lee said that for his role, he wants to grow as an actor and work on more amazing projects. The King: Eternal Monarch is a 16-episode drama which features Jung Eun-Chae, Woo Do-Hwan and Kim Kyung-Nam. The series is written by Kim Eun-suk of Goblin fame.

The drama premiered on Netflix on 17 April at 10.30 pm. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday. /TISG