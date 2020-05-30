Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK release new song called ‘Sour Candy’

- Advertisement -

Lady Gaga has collaborated with South Korean girl group BLACKPINK and the American songstress shared about the great experience working together for the single, Sour Candy. The song is due to be released on May 29 together with her new album Chromatica. The Bad Romance singer shared with Japanese media TVGroove that she is proud to be the unofficial fifth member of BLACKPINK.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta shared that she was the one who approached BLACKPINK to collaborate and she saw the group as four powerful women she adored. According to Gaga, she contacted BLACKPINK and asked if they wanted to work on a song together and they were happy and motivated. She added that it was an exciting collaboration and she wanted to celebrate with them because she loved powerful women like them.

Gaga shared that BLACKPINK wanted to celebrate with her and they all had an amazing time together collaborating. In Sour Candy there are parts sang in Korean by the girl group and the 11-time Grammy winner complimented the BLACKPINK’s vocal abilities. Gaga said that she was stoked to hear BLACKPINK translate the song in Korean and she told the girls that the part was creative and fun.

Gaga shared that BLACKPINK members are beautiful young women who are talented and that she was proud to be the fifth member of the group on this song. Fans of Gaga are called Little Monsters while fans of BLACKPINK are called Blinks. Both fan groups are excited about the collaboration even before its release. ‘Sour Candy is Coming’ trended at number three on Malaysia’s Twitter trends list and number four on the worldwide list on Thursday morning.

This partnership is one of the most prolific collaborations between Western and K-pop singers. Previously BLACKPINK had a crossover with UK singer Dua Lipa with Kiss and Make Up. South Korean boy band BTS worked together with Halsey with the song Boy With Luv.