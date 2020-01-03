Khloe Kardashian says goodbye to 2019

- Advertisement -

Reality star Khloe Kardashian wrote an emotional New Year’s Eve Instagram post, telling fans that she is happily saying goodbye to 2019 and that she is choosing to only take the happiest of times with her into 2020.

She added a compilation of videos and images of her one-year-old daughter, True whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The couple announced the pregnancy in December 2018 but Khloe and Tristan called it quits the following year after it was reported that Tristan kissed family friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloe was pregnant at the time when news of the kiss broke. Khloe wants to put 2019 behind her in light of all that. In the Instagram post, she told her followers that she is happily saying goodbye to 2019 and that people tell you that you should not look back but Khloe suggests that you do.

She added that fans should be brave, look back and reflect on their past year or the past decade. She continued that it is okay to remind yourself of what you went through and what you overcame.

The Keep Up With The Kardashians star added that we may not be able to control what happens to us but we can control how we react to it.

She continued that we must remember that all things are powerless unless we give them power.

The reality star then said to let that power be empathy, understanding, kindness, grace, love, and respect.

Khloe said to remember that God has and always will have your back.

As long as we believe in ourselves, we have faith that life will get better.

True’s mother then shared that we must internally feel grateful for everything and strive to become better people daily.

She advised to remind yourself how incredible your life is. How you’re still standing, thriving, smiling.

Another useful piece of advice she gave was to remind ourselves that sometimes what we take with us, is so much greater than what we leave behind.

She shared that she is choosing to only take with her the happiest of times! As she made this video of the past year; she can’t help but smile!

Khloe wrote that ‘True is her entire heart! Her happy place! Her Forever and always! Khloe loves True.’

The mother of one then said that she prays that you leave everything that does not serve you purpose, happiness, peace, love and health back in 2019. 2020, Khloe welcomes you with all of her heart!!”