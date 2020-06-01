Kate Middleton and Prince William reconciled after hearing a song at a party

- Advertisement -

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may seem like they have the perfect fairytale marriage with three kids but it was not always like this. The royal couple had an on and off relationship before getting hitched. Prince William and Kate Middleton first met at St. Andrews University where they started going out in the early 2000s. In 2004, the couple called it quits and there were different reasons that explained why they broke up. Jessica Jayne who wrote the book The Duchess of Cambridge: How Kate Middleton Became A Future Queen said that the couple split because William felt claustrophobic in the relationship.

Duncan Larcombe, ex-editor of Sun said that William and Kate separated for a different reason. He wrote in the book William & Kate: The Journey that Kate’s mother, Carole was an air hostess and that did impress William’s inner circle. The author said that because of Carole’s job, people would call Kate “doors to manual”, and asked William to leave Kate. In 2007, the couple reconciled but broke up again. The split was for a short time and it made them discover how much they loved each other.

Kate and William were spotted smiling and enjoying the single life after their 2007 breakup. There was news that the Duke of Cambridge wanted to woo Kate back. Royal expert Katie Nicholl said that the duo secretly met up at Clarence House and at a bar near Highgrove where the prince told Kate that he wanted to reconcile. Kate did not want to rush into anything as she was hurt so she told the prince that she needed some time. In June, the couple was said to have reunited at a costume party and were working things out.

In July, Kate and William were seen at a party and their favourite song, ‘I Like The Way (You Move)’ by Bodyrockers were played. That was when they very likely got back together. Daily Mail reported that the couple hit the dance floor and then headed off to a corner where they drank cocktails, kissed and whispered into each other’s ears. Since then, they did not separate anymore and in 2010, William proposed to Kate. A post-engagement interview revealed about the couple’s time apart.

William shared that they were both very young and were discovering themselves with different characters. They were finding their own way and were growing up. Kate added that even though she was not happy at that time, it made her a stronger person. The royal couple got married on 29 April 2011. They then welcomed Prince George two years later, followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018. /TISG