Jamus Lim’s heart “warmed” by residents’ “increased” engagement in policy matters

Workers’ Party candidate for the 2020 General Elections Jamus Lim has shared his appreciation for the “increased” engagement of Singaporean residents when it comes to policy matters.

Mr Lim took to Facebook on Tuesday (July 7) to express his enthusiasm over how engaged residents have been on his walkabouts.

The economist, professor, and now-candidate for the Workers’ Party has become somewhat of a hit recently. According to a recent article, Mr Lim’s Facebook post, which expressed his anti-GST hike sentiments went viral. This, in turn, caused many to rally behind him. Some netizens even resorted to referring to Mr Lim as the nation’s next Minister for Finance.

Mr Lim is contesting Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC), together with three other contenders from the WP, namely, Raeesah Khan, He Ting Ru, and Louis Chua. The opposition team is going head-to-head with a team from the nation’s ruling party, the People’s Action Party (PAP).

The PAP team contesting Sengkang GRC consists of Ng Chee Meng, Lam Pin Min, Amrin Amin, and Raymond Lye.

This being his first time contesting, Mr Lim shared something he has come to appreciate–especially in his recent walkabouts. “One marked change I’ve noticed in our recent walks is the increased willingness of residents to engage in matters of policy,” he said. He also attached some photos of himself in action–meeting Singaporeans whilst donning a mask.

“As a nerd myself, this warms…my heart,” he said, poking fun at a recent statement of his that went viral. In a live debate that recently aired, Mr Lim said that education “warms the cockles of (his) heart.”

In his Facebook post, Mr Lim also said, “When citizens focus on differing ideas and policy trade-offs in making their choices during election time, we develop a more healthy political climate that is ultimately better for democracy in the long run.”