Jade Rasif loves being on the Covid-19 frontlines, with N95 mask and more

Singapore — Local influencer Jade Rasif has posted that she has been working at the Covid-19 frontlines for the past four months.

Jade, 26, has been a DJ, actress and YouTube personality. She had initially kept her new job a secret and only her closest friends knew about it. Two weeks ago, however, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an N95 mask and personal protection clothing.

Jade told The New Paper recently that she disclosed her new job because there were rumours that she was selling sex to support herself.

She had volunteered with the Singapore Healthcare Corps in April and underwent training before being deployed in May. “I signed up to do logistics and data entry, but they said they needed people to help at the front line. So I said, ‘All right, I’ll do it.’ And now I love my job so much,” she said.

Jade did not give details of her healthcare employer or her specific role. She did mention that she had been deployed to places such as foreign worker dormitories and hotels.

Jade, who was the New Face 2013 runner-up, said she was initially afraid of being at the frontlines but changed her mind after going through the careful control procedures.

She plans to pursue a career as a nurse and will sign up for a nursing degree course once the pandemic is over.

The last time she worked as a DJ was on March 13 in a Kuala Lumpur club. She now likes her frontline role more than her previous job. “For the first time in my life, I am good at my job and people treat each other with respect,” she said.

Jade does not regret making the change and she urges others to upskill themselves, too. She used her SkillsFuture credits for a first-aid course recently. She said that the skills came in handy after that when a patient had a bad nosebleed.

“I was able to manage the situation because of my new skills, and so I really encourage everyone to just put themselves out there and upskill,” she said. /TISG