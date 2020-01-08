Family of woman killed in Bedok accident seeks Good Samaritan who revived her for long enough to say goodbye

- Advertisement -

Singapore—The family of a woman who died in a traffic accident last year has made an appeal via social media to look for the man who revived their mother long enough to give them the chance to say goodbye before she passed.

A woman only identified as Madam Goh died on the morning of November 15, 2019, in an accident at Bedok North Ave 2. After the accident, she was revived via Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) by a young man who had witnessed the accident before she was brought to the hospital.

Unfortunately, a few hours later Madam Goh died from the head injuries she had sustained in the vehicular accident.

Her family is now looking for the young man who had helped their mother so that they can express their thanks for his kindness to her.

Seryn Wee, the daughter of Madam Goh, wrote on her Facebook page:

Part of Ms Goh’s post, written on December 21, was shared by Motorist.sg, an automotive platform, through their Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan 7), and has since become widely shared.

In its appeal for this ‘Good Samaritan’ to come forward and identify himself in order to give Madam Goh’s family the opportunity to thank him for what he did for their mother, Motorist.sg has also offered a reward to the young man for every time that the post is shared, setting the maximum reward fee at S$150.

Furthermore, Motorist.sg also asked for the post to be shared so that the young man who administered CPR to Madam Goh can be found.

So far, the post has been shared 587 times.

Motorist would like to help the family find the young man! Motorist will also be offering $1 to the samaritan for every share this post receives (capped at $150). We seek your assistance to share our message and help find the man who performed CPR on Mdm Goh.

-/TISG