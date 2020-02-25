ESM Goh says that, unlike Mahathir, he is able to enjoy the simple pleasures of life

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a comparison with the Malaysian Prime Minister, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong says that, unlike Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he is able to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

In Facebook post yesterday (Feb 24), Mr Goh wrote that: “It is a privilege for a septuagenarian to be able to enjoy nature and the simple pleasures of life, unlike nonagenarian Mahathir.”

A septuagenarian is between 70 and 79 years old, while a nonagenarian is between 90 and 99 years old.

This is not the first time the former Singapore Prime Minister has made comparisons with his one-time counterpart across the Causeway.

In late 2018, Mr Goh had addressed rumours that swirled around that time and said: “Moreover, I have no plans to do a Mahathir!”

Mr Goh had been urged to “do a Mahathir” after Dr Mahathir made a comeback by leading a Pakatan Harapan coalition to victory in the Malaysian general election in May that year.

In his post today, Mr Goh made a reference to the rocky politics in Malaysia: “We got our politics right and our planned political succession is proceeding smoothly.”

Dr Mahathir resigned as Prime Minister yesterday, submitting his resignation letter to the King at 1 pm. He also took his party out of the PH coalition. This was followed by the departure of dozens of legislators from the coalition, leaving it short of a majority in Parliament.

There are plenty of rumours that Dr Mahathir’s resignation is likely to be followed by declarations of support for him to continue as Prime Minister until the end of the current parliamentary term.

The resignation is likely to have been tactical, with a view to undoing the PH transition agreement under which Mr Anwar Ibrahim was supposed to replace Dr Mahathir before the next general election, which is due in 2023. /TISG