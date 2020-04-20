ESM Goh: Old or young, let’s “tia chenghu” (listen to Govt)

- Advertisement -

There has been another message from Marine Parade GRC MP Goh Chok Tong to rally the people of the constituency in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (April 16), the Emeritus Senior Minister said that while he may not be conducting frequent walkabouts any more, he still monitors the constituency through the community club director, the branch secretaries and the citizens’ consultative committee chairman.

Earlier this month (April 9), it was announced on Mr Goh’s Facebook page that, in compliance with heightened physical distancing measures, Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC) was suspending face-to-face Meet-The-People Sessions (MPS) until May 4. However, residents would still be able to email their appeals or SMS their contact details to be followed-up with via phone.

In his latest Facebook post, Mr Goh wrote: “I must admit I am ‘kiasi’. We Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation survivors may be tough. But when it comes to fighting an invisible foe, better don’t act tough.”

The young should be “kiasu” and the old “kiasi”. Old or young, we should “tia chenghu” (listen to the Government) when it comes to complying with the laws and regulations on fighting Covid-19, he advised.

Kiasu or kiasu-ism means taking extreme measures to achieve success, whereas kiasi or kiasi-ism means taking extreme measures to avoid risk.

Mr Goh, who was Prime Minister from 1990 to 2004 and is now ESM, leads the five-member GRC with Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin. /TISG