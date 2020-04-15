Elderly man tears away plastic covering tables and seats in hawker centre

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An elderly man was seen on Monday (April 13) ripping the plastic off tables and seats in a hawker centre because he wanted to sit there.

The four-minute video was shared on the Facebook page All Singapore Stuff. The man was later shown arguing with police officers and at least one cleaner.

With circuit breaker measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, cases of which had spiked recently in the country, the people cannot eat and drink at food establishments like hawker centres. They have been urged to buy food back and to stay home as much as possible.

In a further measure to prevent people from eating and drinking at food establishments, the tables and seats have been covered by long strips of plastic. However, it appeared as if this was not enough deterrence for the elderly man, who “really really wanted to sit”, according to the video caption.

- Advertisement -

Uncle tear table plastic and no scared police This unker really really wants to sit on the hawker centre table<Reader's Contribution by Wong> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Monday, April 13, 2020

Among those commenting on the page was someone who highlighted the importance of such seats to some people.

Another remembered how her late grandfather would go to the hawker centre three times a day.

Others called for the elderly to be treated with more patience because a change in their routine could be difficult for them.

Some felt that mental health could be an issue.

One man, noting that it was not easy for the elderly to stay at home, hoped that the man would understand the situation and the authorities would be patient but firm with him.

Meanwhile, there was more on the incident on Facebook.

Wonder what’s wrong with this small group of ppl who can’t heed the advice. The Govt has restricted these places to be seated yet u want to destroy them. Posted by Patrick Tan on Monday, April 13, 2020

Read related: