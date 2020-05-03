Daily brief: Covid-19 update for May 3, 2020

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 447 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday (May 2), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 17,548 cases with 17 reported deaths.

Of the 447 new cases, 431 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Another 10 belong to the same status but live outside dormitories.

Out of the remaining cases, six come from the local community, four of which are Singaporeans and permanent residents and another two possess work passes.

According to the MOH, there has been a decrease in new cases within the community, which had an average of 23 new cases per day to an average of 12 per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of 14 cases per day to six cases per day in the past week.

Local clusters

In the latest MOH update, five new clusters were identified: 5 Neythal Road (three cases), 34 Sungei Kadut Loop (one case), 16 Tuas Avenue 3 (two cases), 21 Tuas View Square (two cases) and 2 Tuas South Street 2 (six cases).

Clusters linked to dormitories

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,477 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Saturday while the total of recovered patients went up to 1,347. Twenty-four patients remain in critical condition.