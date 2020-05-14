Daily brief: Covid-19 update for May 14, 2020

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A total of 675 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday (May 13), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in their latest update. Singapore now has a total of 25,346 cases with 21 reported deaths.

Of the 675 new cases, 671 belong to work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Out of the remaining cases, four are from the local community, two of which are Singaporeans and permanent residents and another two possess work passes.

According to the MOH, there has been a decrease in new cases within the community, which had an average of eight new cases per day to an average of six per day last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of three cases per day to two cases per day in the past week.

Local clusters

In the latest MOH update, six new clusters were identified: 3 Kian Teck Crescent (one case), 119 Neythal Road (seven cases), 1 Sungei Kadut Street 4 (11 cases), 1020 Tai Seng Avenue (110 cases), 17C Tuas Road (seven cases), and 29 Tuas View Walk 2 (two cases).

Clusters linked to dormitories

There is a continued increase of cases among Work Permit holders residing in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories due to the extensive testing being conducted, said the MOH.

Of the cases linked to dormitories, the S11 Dormitory at Punggol remains the largest with 2,562 confirmed cases to date.

No imported cases were reported on Wednesday while the total of recovered patients went up to 4,809 as 958 have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. Nineteen patients remain in critical condition among the 1,037 confirmed cases still in hospitals.