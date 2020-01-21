Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are flirting on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Supermodel/actress Cara Delevingne and her partner Ashley Benson are going strong, celebrating a vacation in Morocco for Ashley’s 30th birthday.

The two are showing public displays of affection (PDA) by flirting on Instagram.

In a day and age where many couples are breaking up, it seems like this one is still going well.

For Ashley Benson’s birthday, the couple had a trip to Morocco in December and their relationship is still #couplegoals.

On Instagram, Ashley posted a picture of a neon sign that says ‘I like where this is going…’ in which Cara replied so does she.

This relationship is doing well and it is due to Cara and Ashley’s effort in making it work. Despite the issues that the couple faced last month, their relationship is still intact. Last month a hacker used Cara’s Twitter account to share a false rumour that the couple had broken up. However, all is good in Cara and Ashley’s relationship.

In the Instagram post, Ashley replied to Cara’s comment with a poop emoticon, injecting fun into the online conversation.

Cara and Ashley have been dating since 2018 but they only officially announced their relationship in 2019. They have been spotted going out more often with some PDA involved.

The duo acted in 2018 film Her Smell, walked the red carpets together, going for sporting events and attended Zoe Kravitz’s wedding in spring.

Rumours of them dating started in May 2018 when they were spotted in a bowling alley and also near a parking meter in Hollywood.

Ashley posted a photo of them together but did not confirm their relationship status.

In August 2018, a photo of them kissing at the airport was circulated. Ashley attended Cara’s birthday together with Margot Robbie and Sienna Miller. She also wore a necklace with the letters A and C which maybe referring to Cara and her.