Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall makes a relatable mistake

In an interview with comedian and writer David Walliams about the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall admitted that she made a relatable mistake. During the conversation over a video call, they spoke about writing in quarantine as well as urging people to join the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition. Camilla enquired about Walliams’ son, how she spent time during quarantine and also how she hopes more people join the competition this year.

The duchess has been in quarantine with husband Prince Charles since the pandemic started and they stay at their Scottish residence, Birkhall. Camilla asked Walliams about his seven-year-old son, whether he took over his talent for writing. The writer replied that his son brings up ideas for stories regularly. He added that his son is into stories but he chooses other writers instead of his father. Walliams works of children’s fiction books include Gangsta Granny, Mr Stink, and The Boy In The Dress.

The duchess also asked the writer how is he doing during the quarantine. Walliams replied that he is good and that he is busy writing. He added that it is never a better time to write or read than this time. Walliams continued saying that when he does creative work, it passes time beautifully. Camilla made a relatable mistake when talking about the essay competition. She said that she launched it in New Zealand this year. Then she corrected herself saying that it was not this year and that she lost track of time.

Camilla then said that it was last year and the previous year was in Ghana. She received an interesting response at that time and the entries doubled. Many people are losing track of time with the quarantine happening all around UK. Netizens have shared about how easy to lose the track of time during this period. One person tweeted, asking if he is the only one losing track of time. Another person wrote asking if it is Friday now.

The duchess and Walliams spoke about how they hope millions of children join the essay competition. The theme for this year’s competition is Climate Action and the Commonwealth. Contestants can submit a poem, essay or a story. Camila added that they want a lot of aspiring young writers to join because some of their stories are verging on brilliant. Walliams concurred that the writers are brilliant and he said with this theme, it will get them going and he cannot wait to see the submissions.

The theme of the contest is about “drawing on the increasing youth movement across the Commonwealth and the ongoing climate crisis” according to a statement by The Royal Commonwealth Society. It added: ”Young people are called upon to consider their position and power in bringing about change, and how the Commonwealth can be used as a tool for positive action.”

Participants can submit their entries till 30 June with the winners of the junior and senior competition invited to London for a week of cultural and educational events. /TISG