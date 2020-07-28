Bella Astillah is being compared to YouTuber Pavithra

- Advertisement -

Malaysian celebrity Bella Astilah posted a number of tweets on her account over the weekend sharing her opinion on the conflict between YouTube chef S Pavithra and her husband M Sugu. The YouTube star was recently awarded the Ipoh City Icon award and it was believed that her husband Sugu was jealous of her and he assaulted her. After the assault was reported, many netizens said that the issue was similar to Bella’s conflict with Aliff Aziz. Some netizens called Pavithra names like ‘Bella Astillah 2.0’ and ‘Bella Astillah’s Sungai Siput branch.’

Bella took offence to the comparisons, saying that netizens should not judge unfairly due to what happened in their personal lives.

She wrote, “You guys are so obsessed with what happened to Pavithra and even compared her to what I’ve (sic) went through just because she chose to forgive her husband. So what do you want her to do? Do you want them to divorce without considering their kids’ welfare?”

The singer added, “It’s not easy to forgive. Marriage is not something that you can make fun of because it involves family. Will you guys be happy if both of them are divorced? I don’t understand what the netizens want actually. When married couples fight, they would advice to think of the children. But if they reconciled, they urged them to divorce.”

In the lengthy thread, Bella also asked her followers to self-reflect first because nobody can guess will happen in the future. She reminded everyone to be aware that everything that they have is just temporary. As the saying goes, life is like a wheel. She ended by cheekily tweeted, “Glad to know that Bella Astillah has grown to this extent.”

In other news in relation to the husband and wife content creators, Sugu announced that he and Pavithra will be leaving YouTube to avoid publicity following the latest conflict. This came after loyal followers of the couple noticed that all of the videos posted on their account “Sugu Pavithra” have been removed.

“We deleted our cooking videos because we do not want to have any links to YouTube. There are other people on YouTube who can cook but why are we the centre of attention? Give us some time to focus on our family,” the former plantation worker said in an interview with Sinar Harian.