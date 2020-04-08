Alleged message from Chan Chun Sing to grassroots leaders circulates

The full message read:

“Urgent Message from Minister Chan Chun Seng—please pass around and urge all residents of Singapore to comply

*Spike in Cases 5 April 2020

Dear friends,

We are in a very serious situation now.

Many may not fully grasp the gravity of the situation. We need everyone’s help to spread the message.

We need to take the “*Stay at Home*” message seriously.

We must advise everyone to immediately cease going out except for critical work and obtaining food/essentials for our families.

The virus do not operate according to our timeline to only stop non-essential work from Tues.

Now is also not the “time for a final drink or a final purchase before Tues”.

Too many clusters are breaking out from social interactions. This will further strain our medical resources and contact tracing teams.

The dorm situation is a stark reminder how cases can spike rapidly even as we try our best. We are trying to space them out better to take care of them and minimise transmission.

We need to break the transmission chains decisively by having everyone minimise social contact to the minimum necessary.

Now is also not the time to seek waiver for our businesses to continue operations because of the inconveniences we face. The truly essential ones we can understand and will facilitate.

We can understand everyone’s economic difficulties but let’s prioritise our efforts to break the transmission chain first. If we are successful, we will pick up the pieces together after the crisis. We promise and we will help each other through this tough situation.

Please remind everyone to stay at home and not stray around.

Thank you.”