International

‘You have to be careful’ — Australia science minister raises privacy concerns over China’s DeepSeek

ByMary Alavanza

January 29, 2025
DeepSeek

AUSTRALIA: On Tuesday, Jan 28, Australia’s science minister, Ed Husic, voiced concerns about privacy risks linked to China’s new AI chatbot, DeepSeek, and advised users to think carefully before downloading it.

DeepSeek, developed by a Chinese tech startup, has been making waves since its release last week. It has quickly climbed to the top of app download charts, surpassing competitors like ChatGPT and impressed users and industry experts.

Meta has even reportedly set up four “war rooms” of engineers to figure out how the Chinese AI startup launched its open-source AI chatbot R1 at a fraction of the cost.

However, Mr Husic cautioned against adopting the technology without understanding its implications.

Speaking to the national broadcaster ABC, he said, “There are a lot of questions that will need to be answered in time on quality, consumer preferences, data and privacy management.”

He added, “I would be very careful about that. These types of issues need to be weighed up carefully.”

See also  Trump calls China's DeepSeek challenge a 'wake-up call' as Nvidia faces nearly US$600B loss, urging cheaper, faster AI methods

He pointed out that Chinese companies sometimes approach privacy and data management differently from Western firms, as reported by AFP.

However, he praised the Chinese as very good at developing products that work well, explaining that “the market is accustomed to their approaches on data and privacy.”

He added that while these practices may work in China, they might not align with consumer expectations elsewhere, adding that “the question is whether those products will be embraced in the same way.”

Australia has previously taken steps to limit the influence of Chinese technology. In 2018, due to national security concerns, the government banned Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G network.

Mr Husic stressed, “I think you have to be careful,” stating he’s just being “completely frank and direct.” /TISG

Read also: Trump calls China’s DeepSeek challenge a ‘wake-up call’ as Nvidia faces nearly US$600B loss, urging cheaper, faster AI methods

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

International

OpenAI teams up with longevity start-up to extend human lifespan by up to 10 years

January 23, 2025 Mary Alavanza
International

‘I would be if he wanted to buy it’ — Trump says he’s open to Tesla CEO Musk buying TikTok if he wants to

January 22, 2025 Mary Alavanza
International

India to repatriate thousands of undocumented Indians from the US

January 22, 2025 Staff Writer

You missed

International

‘You have to be careful’ — Australia science minister raises privacy concerns over China’s DeepSeek

January 29, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo joins Warner Records, an American label

January 29, 2025 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS’ Jin stuns with flawless gymnastics move under Olympic champ’s guidance

January 29, 2025 Lydia Koh
Lifestyle

Singaporean chef Mathew Leong shines at Bocuse d’Or; secures impressive 6th place in the “Olympics of the culinary world”

January 29, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.