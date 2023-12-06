International

X users claiming Biden, a leader who “didn’t really want to run” after revealing to not want Trump as President 

ByAsir F

December 6, 2023
x-users-claiming-biden,-a-leader-who-“didn’t-really-want-to-run”-after-revealing-to-not-want-trump-as-president 

Biden

The battle for the next Presidency in America is rather a crucial one. For the most part, discussions on social media dictate that Trump is a clear winner. However, there are still strong Democrats around supporting Biden for a second term. 

President Joe Biden shared with donors in Weston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday that if former President Donald Trump didn’t run in 2024, he might not pursue another term himself. While previously indicating in 2019 that he might skip re-election if he won in 2020, Biden now seems to see himself as the primary Democrat capable of defeating Trump.

Expressing doubts, Biden remarked, “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” emphasizing the imperative for Democrats to prevent Trump from winning.

Further, Biden criticized Trump’s 2024 agenda, denouncing proposals like reducing the administrative state and cutting red tape for energy independence as perilous. He emphasized Trump’s outspokenness about his intentions.

Despite warnings from some Democrats and establishment figures about Biden’s viability against Trump, polling consistently shows Trump leading Biden in crucial swing states and among specific voter demographics, suggesting a challenging re-election battle for the current president.

President Biden would not have run for President if Trump “retired?” 

It appears that X users disagree with this idea that Biden is able to beat Trump in the elections. They state that if he wanted Trump to lose, he should’ve withdrawn himself from the candidacy and let a new person take over. This sentiment is rather a popular one between both conservatives and liberals. 

 

Following that, X users debate among each other on the impact of the President’s claims. Many found it lacklustre that the President is running again solely to not let Trump be the President again. However, Democrats claim that this is a solid enough reason while throwing accusations towards America’s former President. 

Read More News

Dylan Sprouse was body shamed by Disney exec when he was young

The post X users claiming Biden, a leader who “didn’t really want to run” after revealing to not want Trump as President  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Certificate of Entitlement doesn’t entitle Singapore motorists the right to ugly behaviour and selfish attitudes in Malaysia

September 22, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

CLOB: David Gerald and the Malaysian Goliath

September 22, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Uncle got “S$50 on his mind” while riding on bus — Singaporeans share hilarious theories behind elderly man’s DIY cash headband

September 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Travel

“You have my word” — Johor Chief Minister says he will “personally address” Singaporeans’ “painful” Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

September 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.