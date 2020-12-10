Home News WP MP to Masagos: Why must online grant applications be between 9...

WP MP to Masagos: Why must online grant applications be between 9 am and 6 pm?

Minister replies that MSF had considered longer operating hours but decided against it so as to provide more maintenance hours each day

Facebook screengrab: Gerald Giam

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsSG Politics
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Why is it that online applications for the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG) can be submitted only between 9 am and 6 pm? This was the questioned posed by Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam to Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 7), Mr Giam (Aljunied GRC) said that he had asked if the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) would consider allowing online applications 24 hours a day, except for periodic maintenance windows.

Mr Giam noted that “most other public-facing IT systems operate for much longer hours, and many are 24/7”.

He added that limiting the CSG portal’s operating hours means that a group of residents will fall through the cracks, especially those who are not IT-savvy, “with their applications during Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS), as these take place after 7.30pm”.

- Advertisement -

Mr Giam added that, while the MPS volunteers are able to arrange separate times to assist those who are not IT savvy, “there could also be many other residents who have to work during the day and are only available to submit their applications after office hours”.

Mr Giam said that Mr Masagos replied that MSF had considered longer operating hours but decided against it so as to provide more maintenance hours each day.

The latter added that the timings were decided “taking into account the need to allow sufficient time each day to closely monitor system performance, perform system maintenance and updates, and troubleshoot problems in a timely fashion to minimise any unplanned downtime and to ensure that applicants would receive a sustainable and reliable level of service”.

Mr Masagos also noted that out of that 180,000 CSG applications, 96 per cent were submitted online.

The CSG provides assistance and job support to Singaporean and Permanent Resident employees who have lost their jobs, been involuntarily placed on no-pay leave, or experienced significant loss of salary due to the economic impact of Covid-19. /TISG

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Indranee Rajah uses her singing talents to raise funds for students with disabilities

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah turned to playback singing to raise funds for students with disabilities, as part of the Singapore Association of Women Lawyers (SAWL) Scholarship Fund's effort to help these students continue schooling. SAWL assists students with...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Chuan-Jin and Edwin Tong race on treadmills to raise funds for charity

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong ran a half-marathon relay for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon's (SCSM) Race As One live show, on Saturday (5 Dec). The annual SCSM, which attracts 50,000 runners each...
View Post
Featured News

“WP is PAP-lite” claim is among the myths party member seeks to dispel in new book

The claim that the Workers' Party (WP) is a lite version of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is one of the perceptions party member Yee Jenn Jong aims to break in his new book, 'Journey in Blue'. The term 'PAP-lite' was...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet