Featured News WP investigating video suggesting inappropriate contact between Leon Perera and Nicole Seah

WP investigating video suggesting inappropriate contact between Leon Perera and Nicole Seah

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Jewel Stolarchuk

"The Party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts. The Party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour."

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) confirmed this afternoon (17 July) that it is investigating the veracity of a circulating online video that suggests an inappropriate exchange between two senior party members.

The video, which was initially published on Reddit, has spread like wildfire on other social media websites and chatgroups. The clip, which appears to have been taken in a restaurant during an evening, shows Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera caressing the hand of Nicole Seah mid-conversation.

Both Mr Perera and Ms Seah are married, with two children each.

While some responding to the video have suggested that the exchange points to an extramarital affair, others are questioning the authenticity of the video, asking whether individuals bent on discrediting the WP have planted a deepfake or doctored video to distract from other issues.

Acknowledging the video, WP said on Facebook: “The Workers’ Party is aware of a video clip circulating online today that suggests an inappropriate exchange between two senior Party members.

“The Party is currently looking into the matter and will comment when we have the facts. The Party also expects all its members to fully own and account for their behaviour.”

The Independent Singapore has approached both the members who appear to be involved for comment.

Our publication also understands that an unrelated scandal will break today. Stay tuned for the latest reports as events unfold.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore